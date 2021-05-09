Denny’s Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on DENN. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.82 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 85.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.