Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $554,900.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $214,356.45.

DNLI opened at $54.30 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.