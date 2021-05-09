Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

