Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 807.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

