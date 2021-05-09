DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.48 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

