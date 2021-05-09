DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 3,402.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

