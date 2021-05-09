Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.32. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $396.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.