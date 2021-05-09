DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 308,975 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

NYSE IR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

