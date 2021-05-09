DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $27.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

