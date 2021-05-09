DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.51 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

