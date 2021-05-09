DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,368,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.