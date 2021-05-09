Datum 1-Day Volume Reaches $687,095.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $687,095.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00084775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00105100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00784306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.45 or 0.09012241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

