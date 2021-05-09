Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

