Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.36, but opened at $76.98. Datadog shares last traded at $78.08, with a volume of 52,527 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

