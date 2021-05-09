Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.49 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

