Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $164.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $137.00.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.45.

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

