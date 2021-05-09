DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $123.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.72 or 0.02376561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.00613418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.