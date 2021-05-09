DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $233.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.