DA Davidson Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $105.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of CR opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

