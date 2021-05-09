D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 0.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $116.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

