CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 663,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

