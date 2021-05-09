Cwm LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

