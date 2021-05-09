Cwm LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.74. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $315.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

