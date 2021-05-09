Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

