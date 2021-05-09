Cwm LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Micron Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

