Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

