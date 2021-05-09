Cwm LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.40 and its 200 day moving average is $260.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.87.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

