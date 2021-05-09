Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

