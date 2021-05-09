Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of -394.12 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.