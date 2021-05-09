CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $348.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

