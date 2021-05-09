CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

