CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

