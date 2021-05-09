CWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,198 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.