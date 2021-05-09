CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

