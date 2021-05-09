CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $1,703,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $347.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $348.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

