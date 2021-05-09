CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,345.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,345 ($30.64) and last traded at GBX 2,305 ($30.11), with a volume of 35507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,947.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,608.37.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

