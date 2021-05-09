CustomContractNetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $63,198.32 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $63,198.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 86.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.00634162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

