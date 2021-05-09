Curve DAO Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $300.74 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $959.45 million and $300.74 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

