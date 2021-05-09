CRYPTO20 Hits Market Cap of $233.06 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00010209 BTC on major exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $233.06 million and approximately $144,222.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,766,743 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

