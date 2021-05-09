Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 99.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 88% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $6,531.49 and approximately $94,611.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 99.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.00793970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00103735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.12 or 0.09512740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

