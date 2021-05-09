Cryoport, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CYRX stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cryoport by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

