Crust (CRU) Market Cap Reaches $146.05 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $84.62 or 0.00144259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $146.05 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000919 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.