CROAT (CROAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $300,031.63 and $52.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,008,078 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.