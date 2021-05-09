Critical Contrast: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.82 $75.24 million N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 9.66 $353.87 million $6.33 18.38

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadmark Realty Capital and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 12 4 0 2.18

Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $92.71, indicating a potential downside of 20.34%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45%

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.