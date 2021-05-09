Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SCPPF stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

