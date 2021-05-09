Credit Suisse Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $43.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

