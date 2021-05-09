Credit Suisse Group Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NAVI opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

