Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $23.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OCDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $921,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

