Creative Planning Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.