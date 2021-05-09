Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CureVac were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CureVac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

